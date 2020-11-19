STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
STP installation: BDA to give alternative sites in KG Layout

“Land that was required to put in place STP for Blocks 6 to 9 was not available. Hence, BDA might use some sites earmarked for other allottees to install them.

Published: 19th November 2020

Representational image | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Wednesday informed a three-member Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) court that it  plans to provide alternative sites to those whose sites may be taken up to install Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).

The court was hearing a case filed against the BDA by the NPKL Open Forum. The Forum, comprising a considerable number of allottees of Phase-I & Phase-II, had taken the BDA to court for non-provision of basic infrastructure despite the deadline elapsing. RERA had fixed the new deadline of December 2021 in its earlier hearings.

Five members of the Forum including Secretary Ashok M and president Sridhar were present at the hearing in which the BDA was represented by Engineer Member H R Shantharajanna and Engineer Shantharaju and others.

According to Forum member A S Surya Kiran, who took part in the hearing, the Engineer Member explained that BDA was able to acquire only 2,620 acres of land out of 4,000 acres earmarked for the formation of the layout as the rest was caught in litigation.

“Land that was required to put in place STP for Blocks 6 to 9 was not available. Hence, BDA might use some sites earmarked for other allottees to install them. They will be provided alternative sites within the Layout itself,” the Member is reported to have said.

Some sites which were allotted earlier too cannot be handed over as they fall within buffer zones announced by the National Green Tribunal. BDA had already identified such sites and they would be allotted different sites soon, Shantharajanna said.

The BDA has also assured that it would upload the detailed maps of the layout within two days on both the RERA and the BDA websites, said Ashok. Monthly updates on infrastructure progress too would be supplied to the Forum, officials have assured the RERA, he added. The next hearing is on December 18.

