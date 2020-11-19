STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sum for your dump: Rs 200 for door-to-door collection

New garbage pick-up fee in additon to SWM cess

Published: 19th November 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens have opposed the Palike’s proposal, and say decentralising the process of garbage management will bring down transportation charges | express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To manage garbage better and to ensure there are no black spots, the city corporation says it collects garbage from citizens’ doorsteps. Now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will collect solid waste management user charges for this service.

This means households will now have to pay Rs 200 per month for the garbage picked up from their doorsteps. The charges are likely to be levied from January. This will be in addition to the SWM cess which citizens pay along with their property tax every year.

The BBMP council had approved it in June and the government too had given its nod. But it had not been implemented then. Though the BBMP claims it is not a penalty but a user charge for service being rendered, the residents are not convinced and have opposed the move.

“We are working on all the modalities and facilities and should be able to implement it full- fledged from January. At present work on the preparation for the civic elections is going on. It is a misinformation  that additional charges are being levied. That is not the case. The charges are being levied as per the MSW management rules and act,” D Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner, SWM, told The New Indian Express.

The City has a population of over 1 crore. Of this, the BBMP has mapped 32 lakh houses from which the amount will be collected initially. Randeep said that it was not a penalty being levied, but the service charges just like other government agencies collect.

“There are very few houses which are zero garbage generators. They are also being assessed. Even as wet waste is composted by residents, there is dry and sanitary waste which is being collected and transported and recycled and processed. All these need financial assistance,” he said.

However, residents are not convinced. They allege that BBMP is penalising people if waste is not segregated. “Instead of collecting additional charges, the government should work on decentralising the process of garbage management so that transportation charges are less. The government is also not helping the resident welfare associations which are also working on garbage management,” said D Rajashekhar, a resident of Kalyan Nagar.

