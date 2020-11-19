STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UN releases roadmap for recovery

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address the complex health, humanitarian and socio-economic consequences while boosting speedy recovery efforts, the United Nations has released a roadmap to encourage targeted research for data-driven responses that focus on the needs of people being left behind.

The report – Research Roadmap for the Covid-19 Recovery – articulates five research priorities for each of the five pillars identified in the UN Framework for the Immediate Socio-Economic Response to Covid-19.  

They include health systems and services, social protection and basic services, economic response and recovery, macroeconomic policies and multilateral collaboration, social cohesion and community resilience, a release said.

The roadmap was developed in 10 weeks through a global consultative process with over 250 experts and identifies 25 research priorities and scientific strategies to support a recovery that benefits everyone and everywhere.

“Covid-19 has exposed stark global inequities, fragilities and unsustainable practices that have intensified the impact of the pandemic. According to UN estimates, in 2020, 71 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty,” the release said.

