Implead all parties for violating Covid norms: Karnataka HC

Then Huilgol submitted that the government’s intention was to protect everyone and not protect any class. Hence, it has taken a stand not to punish or prosecute the violators, he said.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government made its stand clear that its intention was not to punish anyone with imprisonment and fine, including politicians, for violation of Covid-19 safety norms, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the petitioner to implead all recognised political parties.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after the government advocate Vikram Huilgol informed the court of the government’s stand. The government response came after the bench directed it to make its stand clear whether it would prosecute political leaders who had admitted to violations and paid a fine. It wanted to know if the state would allow them to get away with a mere fine of Rs 250.

The PILs were filed by the Letzkit Foundation. “The state government is coming out with a fresh ordinance though the offences under Section 5 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act are cognizable offences. The state is not willing to register FIRs. Since most of the violations are by political parties, we direct the petitioner to produce a list of recognised political parties to implead them. List the matter on November 24 to pass orders to issue notice to them,” the bench said.

 The bench orally observed if it was the policy of the state not to prosecute violators. Once the cognizance of the offences are taken, the state cannot take such a stand as there are a large number of violations. Ultimately, the intention of the state is to protect the political class, the bench said. Then Huilgol submitted that the government’s intention was to protect everyone and not protect any class. Hence, it has taken a stand not to punish or prosecute the violators, he said.

“There will be lakhs of FIRs as there are a large number of people violating regulations of mask and social distancing. Admitting the error, the state is issuing a fresh ordinance in order to bring a uniform policy,” he said. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and MPs D K Suresh and Tejasvi Surya were the prominent leaders among the 684 violators against whom the police have registered 18 Non-Cognizable Reports for violation of regulations. A fine of Rs 250 each was imposed though they were cognizable offences. 

