Law students win court paper use case

The state government approved the amendment by issuing notification dated November 17, 2020, the bench said.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three students’ attempt to save trees has yielded results with an amendment brought to the rules to mandate the use of A4 size paper, printed on both the sides, for all documents in the Karnataka High Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that the full court on August 22, 2019 took a decision to amend the High Court of Karnataka Rules to use A4 size paper. The state government approved the amendment by issuing notification dated November 17, 2020, the bench said.

Thereafter, the petitioner prayed that the court issue directions to district and trial courts to use A4 paper. The bench said there was no prayer in the petition to that effect. However, it said that the Registrar General will invite the attention of the committee concerned.

Contending that usage of single side printing of legal paper or foolscap paper is detrimental to the environment as more trees would be cut, law students Akriti Agarwal of Lucknow, Bhavana M of Bengaluru and Lakshya Purohit of Udaipur had filed a PIL in the High Court.

Karnataka High Court
