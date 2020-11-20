Policy framework aimed at liberalising tech industry: PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s regulatory framework is being simplified to promote innovation in the technology sector and the government is actively engaging with key stakeholders for this.

“You must be aware of the recent decisions taken by the government to ease compliance burden for the tech industry. We are actively engaging with the stakeholders in the IT industry to chalk out a future policy framework for liberalising the sector and removing the compliance burden,” Modi said while virtually inaugurating the 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020.

He was referring to the recent announcement by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on removing ITeS/BPO firms from the OSP (Other Service Providers) compliance burden.Hailing MEITY’s recent approval to IT firms allowing their employees to work from anywhere in India, Modi said the policy decisions are aimed at liberalising the burgeoning tech industry.

“India is currently at a sweet spot. Our tech solutions have the potential to go global and, due to technology, our schemes have gone beyond files and changed the lives of people on a large scale,” the PM added. While admitting that the pandemic had caused disruption in the economy, the PM said that it is not the end of the road.

‘IT sector resilient during pandemic’

The current situation has proven to be a silver lining for the tech industry due to large-scale adoption of digital technology over the last few months. “We have been able to help millions of poor people in this country, including farmers and other marginalised sections, with the click of a mouse and cater to their needs within a short period of time.

The IT industry showed resilience during the pandemic. Our fintech industry performed well and millions of transactions were carried out digitally due to people’s trust in technology,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, while referring to the Production- Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, said that companies have committed to invest Rs 11 lakh crore to boost manufacturing of mobile phones and electronic components in India out of which Rs 7 lakh crore will be for exports.

He also pointed out that during the pandemic, nine operating units of tech giant Apple have shifted base from China to India and Bengaluru is one of the key locations from where the company’s contract manufacturers are making the premium phones.