Chasing the dream

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it’s over coffee or idle chit chat at dinner, startup ideas always seem to be lurking around. However, many a times, while the pitch may sound promising, the idea does not go beyond that conversation. Here is a chance to see those ideas come to fruition.

A new platform, called India’s Biggest Start Up, which was launched on Friday by Bollywood star Sonu Sood on his social media pages, will give a chance to people to pitch their startup proposals and interact with top investors in the country.

It will follow the lines of the popular American reality show, Shark Tank. All entries will be taken through the organiser’s website -- kuberanshouse.com. The top 100 submissions will be showcased on national television. Sonu Sood, who will anchor the Hindi show, says he was thrilled with the idea when he was approached by the team around three months ago.

The participants can submit entries in 15 categories in different sectors, like e-commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, fin-tech and biotech. While the first 500 selections will get a fellowship certificate, the final 100 will get a chance to be trained by the judges on board and also get an investor for their project. “Many a times, the reason an idea does not work is lack of clarity or a proper pitch, which makes people lose out on a good investor.

But on this platform, you will not just get a chance to work on your idea but to interact with investors who will provide training,” says Ranjith Royal, the Bengaluru-based co-founder and COO of Kuberan’s House, which has conceived the programme. The show will be produced by DR Talkies, which has earlier come up with Kannada reality shows like Dancing Star, Kick, and Dance Dance.

They have already received over 1,000 entries, and are currently speaking to different business minds to bring them on board. “We are in talks with CEOs of companies like Paytm, Oyo group and Flipkart. These guys have been there long before anyone else, and are good at what they do. So participants can learn a lot from them,” says Ranjith, adding that the whole process will take 2-3 months.