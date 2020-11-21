STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Chasing the dream

Have a startup idea but don’t know where to begin? This city fi rm’s new TV show aims to provide just the platform you need

Published: 21st November 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ranjith Royal

By  Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it’s over coffee or idle chit chat at dinner, startup ideas always seem to be lurking around. However, many a times, while the pitch may sound promising, the idea does not go beyond that conversation. Here is a chance to see those ideas come to fruition.

A new platform, called India’s Biggest Start Up, which was launched on Friday by Bollywood star Sonu Sood on his social media pages, will give a chance to people to pitch their startup proposals and interact with top investors in the country. 

It will follow the lines of the popular American reality show, Shark Tank. All entries will be taken through the organiser’s website -- kuberanshouse.com. The top 100 submissions will be showcased on national television. Sonu Sood, who will anchor the Hindi show, says he was thrilled with the idea when he was approached by the team around three months ago. 

The participants can submit entries in 15 categories in different sectors, like e-commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, fin-tech and biotech.  While the first 500 selections will get a fellowship certificate, the final 100 will get a chance to be trained by the judges on board and also get an investor for their project. “Many a times, the reason an idea does not work is lack of clarity or a proper pitch, which makes people lose out on a good investor.

But on this platform, you will not just get a chance to work on your idea but to interact with investors who will provide training,” says Ranjith Royal, the Bengaluru-based co-founder and COO of Kuberan’s House, which has conceived the programme.  The show will be produced by DR Talkies, which has earlier come up with Kannada reality shows like Dancing Star, Kick, and Dance Dance. 

They have already received over 1,000 entries, and are currently speaking to different business minds to bring them on board. “We are in talks with CEOs of companies like Paytm, Oyo group and Flipkart. These guys have been there long before anyone else, and are good at what they do. So participants can learn a lot from them,” says Ranjith, adding that the whole process will take 2-3 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp