Emergency contraception shot up during pandemic, caused complications: Doctors

BENGALURU: Doctors have observed an increase in the number of women reporting side-effects from using emergency contraception too often, instead of regular birth control.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital see about 10-15 patients every month with health issues caused by using emergency contraception pills (ECP) too often.

“Emergency contraception pills have high dozes (of hormones) to prevent ovulation. We are observing an increase in the number of women reporting side-effects of these pills, such as nausea, vomiting, and irregular bleeding. The pills also cause hormonal imbalances, which could mean that periods don’t occur on time,” said Dr Parimala Devi, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at Fortis Hospital.

Doctors said women tend to resort to emergency contraception often because couples are spending more time at home together due to the lockdown, and also a certain lack of recreation and entertainment.



Regular birth control includes the use of condoms, oral contraceptives (tablets taken for 21 or 28 days), and more permanent methods such as the use of intra-uterine devices such as Copper-T.

Around 20%-30% of women who used emergency pills too often had trouble conceiving even after they stopped using the pills, said Dr Devi.

Doctors at Aster CMI Hospital also observed a spike in the use of emergency contraceptive pills during the lockdown, but once restrictions were lifted, the numbers came down.

“During the lockdown, we came across more than a dozen such cases where women who consumed these pills faced several complications. The most common side-effect of these pills is a disarray of the menstrual cycle, with irregular periods and heavy bleeding,” said Dr Soumyalakshmi TV, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at Aster CMI Hospital.

Dr Shakuntala N B, consultant gynaecologist at Vinayaka Hospital, saw a 10% rise in such cases, with women coming in with complaints of irregular spotting, bleeding and abdominal pain.

However, she also saw women who had had incomplete abortions after taking over-the-counter contraception, causing irregular bleeding and lower abdominal cramps.

Regular oral contraceptives contain low doses of hormones and can be taken every day, as prescribed, for 21 days a month. But emergency pills have higher concentrations of hormones, which can cause disruptions in the menstrual cycle if used too often.