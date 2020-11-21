Good ol’ days
Fun-filled days, no care in the world... Ah, the sweet, sweet taste of childhood. Chefs in the city recreate dishes from their growing up years, all flavoured with a dash of nostalgia
Apple pie donuts
Ingredients:
For dough 1
T45 Flour: 675 gm
Yeast: 150 gm
Milk: 525 gm
Sugar: 180 gm
*For dough 2*
T45 Flour: 1,275 gm
Gluten: 75 gm
Bread improver: 4.5 gm
Yolks: 900 gm
Salt: 45 gm
Butter: 525 gm
Vanilla essence: 15ml
Lemon zest: 20 gm
For apple pie mix
Peeled and diced apples: 3
Lemon juice: 2 tsp
Water: 150 ml
Brown sugar packed: 70 gm
Granulated sugar: 20 gm
Cornstarch: 15 gm
Cinnamon: 1/2 tsp
Butter: 25 gm
Method:
Mix dough 1 for 6 minutes and proof it for 1 hour
Add dough 1 to dough 2 and make another dough
Cut it into dough balls of 30 gm and press to flatten
Proof it till the dough is double in size
For donuts, make a hole in the centre
Fry it at 170 degrees for 8-10 minutes
Fill the donuts with apple pie mixture and top with crumble.
Finally sprinkle cinnamon sugar
Dalcha Ghost
Ingredients:
For mutton curry
Mutton: 1 kg
Finely chopped onion: 1 cup
Finely chopped tomato: 1 cup
Green chilies chopped: 2
Cloves: 4Cardamom: 5
Cinnamon: 1 inch
For mutton marination
Ginger and garlic paste: 1 tablespoon
Red chili powder: 2 teaspoon
Coriander powder: 2 teaspoon
Salt: 1 teaspoon
Cooking oil: 2 tablespoon
For cooked dal mixture
Masoor dal: ½ cup
Chana dal: ¼ cup
Water: 2 ½ cup
Salt: ½ teaspoon
Turmeric: ¼ teaspoon
Cooking oil: 1 tablespoon
Peeled & deseeded bottle
gourd: 400 gm
For dal gosht tadka
Sliced onion: 1
Dry red chilies: 2
Kasuri methi: 1 tablespoon
Kashmiri red chili powder: 1 teaspoon
Garam masala powder: ¼ teaspoon
Amchur powder: 1 teaspoon
Ghee: 2 teaspoon
Chopped coriander leaves
Method:
Marinate mutton with ginger & garlic paste, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt for 30 minutes.
Take masoor dal and chana dal in a bowl. Soak for 30 minutes.
Transfer soaked lentils along with the water to a pressure cooker. Add 2 more cups of water, 1 tablespoon cooking oil, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, and ½ teaspoon salt. Place the lid with the whistle and cook on a medium flame until 3-4 whistle.
Once cooked, beat the lentil mixture until smooth in texture.
For the mutton curry: Heat cooking oil in a pressure cooker and add whole spices like cinnamon, cloves,cardamom, sliced onion, green chilies and fry until the onion turns pink
Add marinated mutton pieces and fry for 1 minute on high heat. Then add chopped tomatoes and 1 cup of water. Close the lid and cook until mutton is done.
For Dal Gosht Tadka: Heat 2 teaspoon ghee in a non-stick saucepan. Add dry red chilies along with sliced onion and fry until light golden in colour. Then add kasuri methi, 1 teaspoon red chili powder, ¼ teaspoon garam masala powder and fry for some minutes.
Add cooked and whisked dal mixture, cooked bottle gourd (laukee) and stir well.
Finally, add the cooked meat curry from the pressure cooker, amchur powder, and chopped coriander leaves. Stir well and simmer the curry on low flame for 5 minutes. Serve hot.
Sungta Humman (Prawn Humman)
Ingredients:
Fresh prawns, shelled and deveined: 200 gm
Fresh grated coconut: 350 gm
Green chilly slit lengthwise: 2
Dry red chili: 5
Tamarind pulp: 15 gm
Gum hing(preferred): 2 gm
Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
Cold pressed coconut oil: 50 ml
Salt: To taste
Method:
Heat half a teaspoon of oil in a small pan and when medium hot, roast the red dry chilies for 3 minutes. Flame to be very slow. Once roasted, remove from fire and let cool.
In a mixer/ grinder, add the fresh grated coconut, roasted red chili, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, tamarind, half a cup of water and grind to a fine paste.
In a small bowl, add about 2 tbsp of water into the gum hing and dissolve the hing to a milky consistency.
Take deep bottomed vessel (earthenware pot preferred), pour the fine ground paste into the pot and pour about 1.5 cups of water and bring the gravy to boil. Add little salt.
Once the gravy boils, add in the prawns and green chilies. Simmer the flame, cover the pot with a lid and let the prawns gently simmer for 5 minutes.
Add in the dissolved hing water, give it a gentle stir, cover and cook for another 3 minutes.
In a small tempering bowl, add the cold pressed coconut oil and place on flame till oil is hot. Pour over curry, stir and cover with a lid, simmer for 2 minutes. The prawn humman is now ready to be served with steaming hot rice.
Pizza
Ingredients:
Pizza base: 8 inch
Sauce: 70-80 ml
Cheese: 70-80 gm
Snack peppers: 5
Roasted tomato: 1
Olive oil
Method:
Set the oven at the highest temperature (220-250 celsius) for about 10-15 minutes.
Assemble
everything, place in oven. Take it out once the dough is brown. Serve hot.