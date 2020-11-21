Topping it off

Aman Dua By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have you looked at a bartender happily drop a wedge of lemon in your rum and coke, and wondered what role that little citrusy slice would do to the tall glass of the drink? But that is until you take the first few sips. That’s when the realisation and appreciation of the slice of lime hits you. The role of that carelessly swimming wedge is to create these delicate contrasts that every now and then hit your palate, cranking up the drink’s mouthfeel.

Throughout the history of drinks, this very ability of a bartender to transform basic garnishing ingredients into clever flavourants has been the hallmark of great cocktails. Be it the twirl of an orange rind dropped in the drink, the rim coated with fragrant salt for that amazing margarita, or the little marbles of pineapple and lemon that add more flair and fun to a glass of pina colada... Let’s face it, when it comes to garnishes, the role isn’t that of only aesthetics. They are there for a purpose. This was the reason why for a major part of the cocktail back story, there were only three or four garnishes in use.

The trend, however, changed with prohibition when garnishes had to serve more than just be there for a contrast. They were key to creating great flavours in cocktails, which sadly were made with not so high calibre liquor. Result, the garnish space – which till then were limited to a few lemons, and lime and mint – now saw the entry of fresh fruits, cherries and even a celery stick, which played the stunning role of a palate cleanser. It was the first time that bartenders around the world realised that a garnish need not be there just to make the drink look pretty – that could be done with the cocktail umbrella or using the pineapple or coconut shell for a glass; it was to enhance a drink’s appeal. The driving logic was that if you can put it in a drink, it should be gulp-worthy.

Yet, one had to wait till the arrival of molecular gastronomy for bartenders to experiment with ingredients that previously seemed too radical a thought. In came flowers, fresh fruits, herbs and berries. Thanks to prohibition era and molecular science, James Bond could finally call for his martini, shaken not stirred, with two green olives. The past few years also saw serious work in this field, with bars striving to become sustainable. I admit that the knife to glass concept for bars didn’t work well initially as we could not think beyond rinds or juices for our garnishes.

The tipping point came a few years ago when, armed with the science of harvesting an ingredients, bartenders began experimenting with different techniques to create garnishes that are more than just pretty faces on a glass. In came dehydrated rinds, fruit wedges, powdered herbs, flavoured salts and even pickled vegetables, that not only added to the cocktail taste but also upped the ante of cocktail making as bartenders were quick to give up calorie heavy synthetic juices, concentrates and syrups. One such innovation that changed the way cocktails were made is the dehydrator.

With this little contraption one could not only utilise the prep but also create garnishes that were flavour powerhouses. Pickling also helped us harvest unique flavours that create impressive tastes. And recently, it is the sugar candies. Created in-house, these transparent garnishes work beautifully for cocktails where the sweetness is often the first note, and the key to success is in its minimalism. The bonus, it cuts the expense – nearly Rs 2,000 is spent by bars daily on fresh garnishes – by more than half. Now that’s what a sustainable bar looks like -- and it all starts with a simple garnish, dried, dusted or simply dropped for better palate effect.

(The author is the beverage programmer at Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar)