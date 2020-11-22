STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IMD predicts dry weather, rain from Nov 24 

Most parts of the state are experiencing dry weather accompanied by a clear sky, and because of which there is fog or mist formation during early morning and evening hours.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

A heavy blanket of fog hampered visibility off the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway on Saturday. As winter arrives, the city experiences a dip in temperature | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is time to get all your winter wear out as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather for the next couple of days, following which rainfall is expected to hit most parts of south-interior Karnataka from November 24. 

Most parts of the state are experiencing dry weather accompanied by a clear sky, and because of which there is fog or mist formation during early morning and evening hours. Davanagere recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius till 8.30 am on Saturday, while Bengaluru recorded 17o C, which is 0.9o C below normal. The HAL Airport recorded a minimum of 15.04o C, which is 1.9o C below normal. 

C S Patil, director in-charge of IMD Bengaluru, said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and central parts of south Bay of Bengal. “Under the influence of these systems, a yellow alert has been issued for most parts of south interior Karnataka where rainfall has been forecast on November 24 and 25. The list includes Bengaluru Rural and Urban,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rainfall IMD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp