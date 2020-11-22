IMD predicts dry weather, rain from Nov 24 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is time to get all your winter wear out as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather for the next couple of days, following which rainfall is expected to hit most parts of south-interior Karnataka from November 24.

Most parts of the state are experiencing dry weather accompanied by a clear sky, and because of which there is fog or mist formation during early morning and evening hours. Davanagere recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius till 8.30 am on Saturday, while Bengaluru recorded 17o C, which is 0.9o C below normal. The HAL Airport recorded a minimum of 15.04o C, which is 1.9o C below normal.

C S Patil, director in-charge of IMD Bengaluru, said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and central parts of south Bay of Bengal. “Under the influence of these systems, a yellow alert has been issued for most parts of south interior Karnataka where rainfall has been forecast on November 24 and 25. The list includes Bengaluru Rural and Urban,” he added.