STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Aabha Hanjura: With a note of positivity

Singer Aabha Hanjura’s new song is a well-timed reminder of paying attention to the good in the world

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Aabha Hanjura

Aabha Hanjura

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most of us could use a dose of positivity and optimism right now, and so Aabha Hanjura’s new single couldn’t be more well-timed.

Titled Khoobsurat, it has a mix of Sufi music with rock, along with a blend of Hindi and Kashmiri lyrics as it describes the beauty of the Valley.

Having done this in her previous songs too, Hanjura unapologetically says, “The idea is to show how beautiful the world is but whenever I close my eyes for inspiration, I can’t help but think of Kashmir.” 

Calling herself a “die-hard optimist”, Hanjura says the song has all the elements that she uses to lead her life. “Through this song, I wanted people to focus on the beauty and the good in the world, rather than just the negativity,” says the singer, adding that it makes for a perfect road trip song.

“I usually don’t listen to my songs much but earlier this month, when I was driving to Kodagu for my birthday, my husband started playing it and it was on loop. Even I started getting comfortable with the song,” she adds. 

Hanjura credits her song’s addictive nature to her team of musicians. Produced by Hriday Goswami, the song features tabla artist Biplab Bhattacharya, guitar string and banjo by Tony Das from popular rock band Peepal Tree, and Bharath Kashyap from Cinema of Excess on the acoustic guitar.

Ask Hanjura what makes the song different from Roshewalla and Nundbane, which were released in July, and she says while the other two were also an ‘ode to Kashmir’, they were in Kashmiri. Khoobsurat, on the other hand features Hindi and Kashmiri poetry, making it her first bilingual song.

For visuals, she has used animation and a lyrical video. “I was nervous because I felt people were used to having me in the video. I was not sure if they would connect through lyrical videos. But since I was pushing so many boundaries, I thought why not try this too,” says Hanjura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aabha Hanjura
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp