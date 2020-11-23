Beyond time

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 23rd November 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rich colours, realistic figures and attention to detail... These aspects signify legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma’s famous works. Adding another layer to this is artist Sangeeta Abhay, who has created clocks embellished with Varma’s prints.

Abhay had created the limited edition wall clocks after choosing 16 images from the collection of lithographic prints that belong to the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation (SGMF) collection.

Abhay has culled out sections from the entire artwork to create each timepiece, and enhanced certain aspects of the work – attire, jewellery, flowers, trees and more – to create new effects.

“I have worked on the embroidery and jewellery from that era to showcase characters of the 18th century in Paithani sarees or classic Kerala jewellery. You will see intricate jewellery work on all the gods and goddesses masterpieces like Lakshmi, Sarasvati, Radha-Krishna, Radha Bilas, Garuda Vahan Vishnu and Rama Pattabhishekam,”  she says, adding that she has used a “special technique” to create transparency on Mahananda Padmini and Mohini’s saree.

Each piece is priced at Rs 25,000. In these tough times, Abhay felt she must create something with timeless classics. “I shared the idea with Gitanjali Maini (founder, SGMF and managing director of gallery g), and she loved it,” says Abhay. Like several artists, she has been inspired by Raja Ravi Varma for as long as she can remember. “He was the only legendary painter-king in the world.

He is considered among the greatest painters in the history of Indian art for several aesthetic and broader social reasons. He gave a human face to the Indian gods and goddesses. Every Indian artist gets inspired by his work and I am not an exception,” she says. This particular project required her to study the painter’s works in detail.

“I looked closely at the works and tried to understand how he reached every Indian’s home.” This is Abhay’s first attempt at creating something like this.

She has spent the last 12 years creating sculpture and paintings around Buddha’s teaching, which were also featured in BBC’s semi-centennial documentary, Civilization. In addition, she is also a Florence Biennale 2019 awardee.

“I create paintings and sculptures on Buddha’s teaching, which are generally very simple, minimalistic and more spiritual, but I enjoyed working on this elaborated, realistic work,”  she says.  

“We have conducted shows for several artists since the lockdown was lifted. We have encouraged our patrons to purchase artworks, many times forgoing our gallery commission so that we could ensure artists got a steady source of income during these trying times,” says Maini. 

The show is on until Nov. 30 at gallery g, Lavelle Road. To book appointment, call: 7022443338

