IMA scam: After arresting ex-Congress MLA Roshan Baig, CBI searches his house in Bengaluru

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after arresting the former Congress MLA R Roshan Baig in the Rs 4,000 crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched search operations at his sprawling house in Coles Park in the city.

According to sources, the CBI team from New Delhi began the searches, which are still underway, at around 6.30 am.

Baig was summoned by the CBI on Sunday on alleged “material evidence” against him and grilled for several hours after which the CBI arrested him. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Baig was taken for a medical examination and tested for COVID-19. He had tested negative for the virus. He has been lodged in the quarantine centre at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara.

Baig, a former Congress politician, was suspended by the party last year over anti-party activities. He is the first politician to be arrested in the IMA scam case. The incarcerated MD and founder of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan had last year alleged that Baig and some other politicians and officers had cheated him.

The CBI has filed supplementary chargesheets against two serving IPS officers -- IGP Hemant Nimbalkar and SP, KSRP, Ajay Hilori -- among others in the multi crore scam in which thousands of gullible investors lost their money after being duped on assurance of high returns.