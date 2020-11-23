STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Maintain rigour to avoid second COVID-19 wave in Karnataka: Expert

On October 9, the state witnessed its highest single-day Covid cases of 10,913, while across the country the count was 73,305 cases that day.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

India coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the State Government maintains the rigour of testing and detecting Covid-19 infections for the next two months, Karnataka can avoid a possible second wave, an expert has said.

On October 9, the state witnessed its highest single-day Covid cases of 10,913, while across the country the count was 73,305 cases that day. Thereafter, the daily average cases have started moving downwards.

“The average number of Covid cases in Karnataka in November has been 2,335. The average daily Covid toll in the state in October was 74, but in November it has shrunk by two-thirds to 22. The world is witnessing the dynamism of IAS officers and their management skills in turning around the Covid scenario. The sharp fall in Test Positivity Rate reflects that. On the other hand, clinical management skills of Indian doctors are respected world over,” said Sanjeev Mysore, convenor of Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima that closely tracks Covid cases across the country and makes projections.

“The dynamics on the ground are changing and contradicting the global Covid pattern. From India’s or Karnataka’s point of view, if the same rigour is maintained over the next 6-8 weeks, it is unlikely to witness further surge. However, if we goof up like Delhi, then it will not be a wave, it will be a tsunami of cases and deaths,” he warned. 

It took just 13 days to go from 2 lakh to 3 lakh cases, 12 days from 3 lakh to 4 lakh cases, 11 days from 4 lakh to 5 lakh cases, 13 days from 5 lakh to 6 lakh cases, 10 days from 6 lakh to 7 lakh cases and 14 days from 7 lakh to 8 lakh cases.

It has been 28 days since the state crossed the 8 lakh mark, but it has still not reached 9 lakh cases. The doubling period has increased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp