Maintain rigour to avoid second COVID-19 wave in Karnataka: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the State Government maintains the rigour of testing and detecting Covid-19 infections for the next two months, Karnataka can avoid a possible second wave, an expert has said.

On October 9, the state witnessed its highest single-day Covid cases of 10,913, while across the country the count was 73,305 cases that day. Thereafter, the daily average cases have started moving downwards.

“The average number of Covid cases in Karnataka in November has been 2,335. The average daily Covid toll in the state in October was 74, but in November it has shrunk by two-thirds to 22. The world is witnessing the dynamism of IAS officers and their management skills in turning around the Covid scenario. The sharp fall in Test Positivity Rate reflects that. On the other hand, clinical management skills of Indian doctors are respected world over,” said Sanjeev Mysore, convenor of Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima that closely tracks Covid cases across the country and makes projections.

“The dynamics on the ground are changing and contradicting the global Covid pattern. From India’s or Karnataka’s point of view, if the same rigour is maintained over the next 6-8 weeks, it is unlikely to witness further surge. However, if we goof up like Delhi, then it will not be a wave, it will be a tsunami of cases and deaths,” he warned.

It took just 13 days to go from 2 lakh to 3 lakh cases, 12 days from 3 lakh to 4 lakh cases, 11 days from 4 lakh to 5 lakh cases, 13 days from 5 lakh to 6 lakh cases, 10 days from 6 lakh to 7 lakh cases and 14 days from 7 lakh to 8 lakh cases.

It has been 28 days since the state crossed the 8 lakh mark, but it has still not reached 9 lakh cases. The doubling period has increased.