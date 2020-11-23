Match point: Colours of celebration

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take, for instance, this family in the city, who decided to colour-coordinate their outfits to remember the festivals of 2020.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:09 AM

Designer Laxmi Krishna and her family dress up in colour-coordinated outfits.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everything has been low-key this year, from parties to festivities. But the same has forced people to get creative as they look at new ways of creating memories.

Take, for instance, this family in the city, who decided to colour-coordinate their outfits to remember the festivals of 2020. All seven members of designer Laxmi Krishna’s family dressed up in purple for Deepavali.

“During the lockdown, it was just my husband, son and me. So all our outfits -- my saree, my husband’s kurta and my son’s kurta -- would be made of the same fabric,” says Krishna, who initially started this theme with her husband and son but it has now spread to her extended family too.

“On Deepavali, I convinced my father, mother, brother and his wife to go with it too. It might sound silly to many, but it was so much fun,” adds Krishna.

During other festivals, the family dressed up in different colours. They chose the copper sulphate shade for Ugadi, red for Karwa Chauth, and blue for Varamahalakshmi.

They also donned red velvet blazers for her son’s birthday celebrations at home. Krishna herself admits that matching colours has not been easy for the family. “But they are such a sport. Initially it was difficult to convince them,” she laughs. 

Always fond of doing something out of the box, Krishna got the idea of colour-coordinating outfits around seven years ago, when her son was born.

What was a once-in-a-while phenomenon soon became a serious tradition during the pandemic. “I love Indian festivals and would want to make it special any which way,” says Krishna, whose quirkiness with fashion has not been alien to her clients.

From having a co-ord set with newspaper print to making a saree with prints of the yesteryear Kannada actresses, she has done it all.

“I like doing things differently. I don’t want to restrict myself to just being mainstream. If I people call it eccentric, then so be it,” she adds.

Comments

