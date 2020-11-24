STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru wins cracker war, keeps air clean

Particulate matter dropped by 40% due to rain after Diwali; AQI in Delhi worst, shot up in Mumbai, Kolkata

Published: 24th November 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bengalureans buy green crackers for Diwali at stalls set up in Rajajinagar (File photo)| Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru had the best air quality after Diwali compared to seven other cities, according to an analysis by environmental intelligence company Ambee.For Bengaluru, the Air Quality Index ranged between 50 and 70 and average PM2.5 (particulate matter) was just above 25 between November 9 and 18.
Most polluted in B’luruWith an average AQI of around 90, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, Hampinagar, Nayandahalli were among the most polluted areas of the city. Areas such as Gavipuram, Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka, recorded average PM2.5 of just above 35. 

The least polluted areas include the Bengaluru airport with average AQI of just above 50. Other areas which had low levels of pollution include Madivala, Bellandur, Bommanahalli, and HSR Layout with PM 2.5 of 16.  Some residential areas with large apartment complexes had elevated levels of PM2.5, which could be due to the bursting of firecrackers. However, particulate matter in the air dropped by 40% due to rains right after Diwali, giving some respite to city residents.

Other cities
Delhi fared the worst, with its AQI level over 250 for the period of the analysis. PM2.5 levels in Delhi was above 200, twice the recommended safe levels. The other cities include Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Jaipur. 

“Delhi continues to face hazardous levels of pollution with average AQI and PM2.5 much higher than safe limits. Despite small showers, the ongoing stubble-burning will only worsen the air quality. In addition, dropping temperatures will also induce smog which creates heath risks and visibility problems,” said Madhusudan Anand, co-founder of Ambee. 

Compared to last year, visibility is expected to be poorer in Jaipur, Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Patna, he said. Other cities such as Mumbai and Chennai will experience moderate air quality while Kolkata and Hyderabad will continue to have pollution levels higher than safety limits, Anand said.

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index  level averaged 150 while Kolkata’s increased from 120 to 170 after Diwali. Similarly, Pune’s AQI rose after Diwali, and averaged 100.Before the festival, Chennai’s AQI average 110, which falls in the moderate category, and surprisingly saw a drop in pollution with the index level dropping to 50 after the festival.

