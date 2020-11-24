Beyond  Beyond 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : There is strength in numbers, they say. And when it comes to dispelling stigma around something, there’s perhaps nothing better than spreading awareness about the subject. That’s the idea behind Sandalwood actor-director Mahesh Gowda’s new project. Gowda, who has been living with vitiligo since childhood, is now on a mission to spread awareness about the skin condition. He has created a community page called Scarman on Instagram, where he will be working towards erasing the taboos and stigma related to vitiligo.

“If you ask anyone about vitiligo, they might be aware of it. They probably know that it’s a melanin related skin condition but not many know what aggravates it. I have not come across any organisation, governmental institution or any celebrity speaking about this,” says Gowda, explaining that food, stress and lack of sleep can be the triggers.

Gowda, who is a graduate from the London Film Academy, says it was not easy for him either to deal with the stress that comes with it. “I have always worn full sleeved T-shirts or shirts for most of my life. I had a very low self-esteem due to the bullying I had to go through,” says Gowda.

He decided to deal with the situation when he was battling depression during the lockdown. “I worked on a total body transformation without any supplements,” says the 36-year-old director of the Kannada crime thriller, Mahira.

His aim is to normalise vitiligo in the entertainment industry, where flawless beauty is the norm. “People with vitiligo should not feel like they can’t have a career in showbiz because of this,” says Gowda, who adds that he never wanted to show the skin condition as a weakness. “I don’t want people to look at it as a disability,” he says. He started this initiative on Nov. 16, which is also his birthday. He has also done various themed photoshoots where he does not hide any of the patches. Currently only one theme is out but more will be released soon.