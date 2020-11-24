STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Beyond  Beyond 

Actor-director Mahesh Gowda on his initiative to dispel stigma around vitiligo, and his experience of dealing with low self-esteem due to the condition  

Published: 24th November 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Gowda

By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : There is strength in numbers, they say. And when it comes to dispelling stigma around something, there’s perhaps nothing better than spreading awareness about the subject. That’s the idea behind Sandalwood actor-director Mahesh Gowda’s new project. Gowda, who has been living with vitiligo since childhood, is now on a mission to spread awareness about the skin condition. He has created a community page called Scarman on Instagram, where he will be working towards erasing the taboos and stigma related to vitiligo. 

“If you ask anyone about vitiligo, they might be aware of it. They probably know that it’s a melanin related skin condition but not many know what aggravates it. I have not come across any organisation, governmental institution or any celebrity speaking about this,” says Gowda, explaining that food, stress and lack of sleep can be the triggers. 

Gowda, who is a graduate from the London Film Academy, says it was not easy for him either to deal with the stress that comes with it. “I have always worn full sleeved T-shirts or shirts for most of my life. I had a very low self-esteem due to the bullying I had to go through,” says Gowda.

He decided to deal with the situation when he was battling depression during the lockdown. “I worked on a total body transformation without any supplements,” says the 36-year-old director of the Kannada crime thriller, Mahira. 

His aim is to normalise vitiligo in the entertainment industry, where flawless beauty is the norm. “People with vitiligo should not feel like they can’t have a career in showbiz because of this,” says Gowda, who adds that he never wanted to show the skin condition as a weakness. “I don’t want people to look at it as a disability,” he says. He started this initiative on Nov. 16, which is also his birthday. He has also done various themed photoshoots where he does not hide any of the patches. Currently only one theme is out but more will be released soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp