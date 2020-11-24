STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway cops rescue boys who escaped from bonded labour

The boys were brought to Bengaluru by train and taken to the brick factory.

child labour

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two minor boys from Odisha, who were employed at a brick factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru, made good their escape and reached the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station by walking for an entire day.A railway police officer  spotted the boys on Platform 8 of the station on Sunday, and the Railway Protection Force’s ‘Nanhe Farishtey’ team facilitated their return home through the State Child Welfare Committee.

The boys, aged 11 and 14, were brought from Puri to Bengaluru a year ago by one Bulegamma, who promised their families that they would be given jobs in the fisheries industry with a salary of `10,000 each.“The woman paid `2,000 to the widowed mother of the older boy, while the parents of the younger boy were given `10,000 as advance,” a senior RPF officer told The New Indian Express.

The boys were brought to Bengaluru by train and taken to the brick factory.“It was long hours of labour with all communication cut off with the outside world. They were given food, but not allowed to step outside the premises. No money was given to them. When the duo insisted on returning home, their employer beat them up,” the official said.

The boys plotted their escape, and one of them feigned illness on Saturday. “The person working with them went to the factory owner to report the matter when they fled. They had no clue where they worked, but by asking directions, they managed to reach the KSR station,” the official said.The boys have now been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

