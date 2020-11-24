Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti: Slaughter, sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on November 25

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat in its limits on November 25, on the occasion of 'Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti', as per an official statement on Tuesday.

Vaswani, who was a strong proponent of vegetarianism, died on January 16, 1966. He was a visionary who believed deeply in woman power and woman spirit.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi had said that cow slaughter ban would be a reality in Karnataka in the near future.

"Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in upcoming Assembly Session," he had tweeted.