STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Speech and hearing impaired barred from writing exam

Hostellers were shifted to another hostel in Electronics City, which was away from the campus in Dairy Circle.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Speech and hearing impaired students stage protest, holding fee receipts, outside the labour department office in Bengaluru on Monday | Meghana Sastry

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: About 50 speech and hearing impaired students sat in protest in front of the Department of Industrial Training and Employment department on Monday after they were not allowed to write the examination. The final year students, who arrived in the city from various parts of the state, were to answer their backlog examinations in the morning, but did not receive their hall tickets in time. “We tried the college authorities several times but did not get any response.

We were not given the hall tickets even after paying the examination fees about which we were informed just 15 days ago,” a parent, whose son is pursuing electronics, told TNIE. Parents have been apprehensive about the academic future of their children ever since the institute was demolished to make way for the metro construction at Shivajinagar. Students from the Technical Training Centre for the Deaf, Shivajinagar, were shifted to Ghousia College to maintain continuity in their education.

Hostellers were shifted to another hostel in Electronics City, which was away from the campus in Dairy Circle. Commissioner of Department of Industrial Training and Employment K V Thrilok Chandra said it was the older management that had the access to the department’s portal where students’ attendance, etc was to be uploaded.

The new management’s user ID and password were not updated on the department portal. He said after the parents approached him, the department has taken the initiative to take the user ID and password from the old management and has begun the necessary process. An official from the Technical Training Centre for the Deaf said the problem was with the department’s MMIS portal that did not open due to technical glitches. “We have paid fees for all 43 students,” the official added. He said the students will be given a chance in January to attempt the examination in the same format. “Had we been informed earlier, we would have saved the effort of travelling to Bengaluru, some as far as from Bihar, in this financially burdensome pandemic,” a parent said.sp;

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp