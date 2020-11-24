The right match  

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fresh off its Friday release, Netflix’s new show, Mismatched, is all about teenage love and dreams, set in the scenic locales of Rajasthan. But besides winning hearts, the show - which stars Rannvijay Singha, Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf - also offers an array of foot-tapping music, featuring songs by well-known names like Prateek Kuhad, Nikita Gandhi and Ritviz. Joining this lineup is city-based singer Soundarya Jayachandran, who lent her voice for the song Jaana.

Jayachandran recalls this collaboration as things just falling in place at the right time. “Nigel Rajarathnam, who has produced the song, and I had worked together previously. When he got to know that Jasleen Royal, who has written the song, was looking for a voice for the song, he got in touch with me. He felt my voice will fit the song,” says Jayachandran, who adds that the song has a mellow yet dark tune.

Mostly known for her English songs – original and covers – she does get nervous about singing in Hindi. “It’s just that I am too critical about my Hindi pronunciation. But I do love singing Hindi ballads, since I have been trained in Carnatic classical music for 10 years,” says Jayachandran, confessing that she still finds it a little difficult to write songs in Hindi.

Apart from being trained in Indian classical music, the singer, who is in her mid-twenties, is also trained in guitar from Trinity College of Music, London, and learnt western classical vocals from AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai.

Jayachandran also recently launched her first album, Riding Daylight, which has 11 songs. “It’s a visual concept album where every song has an abstract video. The first song, In The Middle, is out now and on the 11th of every month, I am going to drop the other songs,” she says.

She is also working on her own firm, Catiko Productions. “It will take care of content creation, ad films, set design, etc. The last six months have been tough. Through this production house, I look forward to financial stability,” says the singer.