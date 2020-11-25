STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Culprit on a call

Theatre group comes up with an interactive whodunnit game that can be played over a video-conferencing call

Published: 25th November 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Iyengar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Monotony and virtual communication fatigue is in the air, with work from home and self-restriction on activities. To encounter this, city-based WeMove Theatre has devised a murder mystery game of sorts, ‘GameEve’, which combines gamification and elements of theatre. It’s a game which can be played by 25 people (divided into a group of 4-6), and the participants are given a murder scenario over a video conferencing call. Each group gets to interact with and interrogate the suspects, investigating officers and concerned officials. “All of these roles are played by our actors.

The idea is that participants find out the murderer,” says theatreperson Abhishek Iyengar who has put together the show. The play has been conceptualised by Naik and Sindhu Hegde, and written by Pavan Sharma.It all started with actor-writer Aditya Naik whose works revolving around crime were to be staged by the group sometime this year.

But with the pandemic playing havoc, they decided to turn this into an interactive game. “We had a bank of stories that we hoped to turn into physical plays this year but then the pandemic struck. Staging them was not a possibility so we thought of converting it into an escape room type of game,” he says, adding that the last round involves the participants to get the criminal to confess. Through the game, they are given evidence like FIRs, WhatsApp chats, call recordings, all of which can help them out.

While corporates have been lapping up this employee engagement programme, these are also open to the public. Scheduled for the first week of December for the public, each show sees the actors swapping roles. Following the improv format to a certain extent, the actors have no idea of knowing what question might be sprung on them. But knowing the characters and their traits in detail, the actors give answers that are in line with them. “It’s engaging and there’s equal participation from the audience,” says Iyengar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp