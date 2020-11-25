Namma Metro work in full swing at tallest road-cum-rail flyover in South India

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the bustling traffic all around, nearly 1,000 workers are busy at work 24x7 on the RV Road to Bommasandra Line (Reach-5) of Bangalore Metro. The undisputed attraction on this line is the Jayadeva Interchange Metro station that will connect this line with the Nagawara to Gottigere (Reach-6) line.

With five layers at the station that would soar to a height of 31 metres, it is set to be the tallest road-cum-rail flyover in South India, said N Sadashiva, Reach-5 Deputy Chief Engineer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. “The road level, concourse area, R-5 level, Reach-6 level and the roof structure make it a unique piece of construction,” he said. Four rig machines were imported from China for its work.

The Reach-5 elevated line runs to 6.3 km and is dotted by 239 piers.

“We have completed 65% of the civil work on this line, which comprises five stations of RV Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva, BTM Layout and Silk Board stations. The foundation for piles, which is the crucial task, has been completed for all,” Sadashiva said.A massive task had begun on Monday, that of pouring 850 cubic metres of concrete mixture onto the concourse area using specially designed machines. The concourse runs to a length of 53 metres, a height of 2.2 metres and a depth of 2.2 metres.

“Transit mixers which shifted the concrete from a plant in Bommanahalli were poured into a Boom Placer machine which used a pump to raise the mixture to the height of the structure and pour down the concrete,” he explained.

The contractor for the line is a joint venture formed by two concerns, HCC and URCC, explained another engineer at the spot. They began work in January 2018. The iconic flyover was completely demolished in July 2020 to facilitate the interchange station.Work came to a standstill for nearly four months due to the pandemic and labour shortage. But work is on at a fast pace now. The line is expected to be fully ready by December 2021 but would be commissioned anytime in 2022.

BBMP invites objections to felling of trees

Bengaluru: The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought opinions, suggestions and objections for cutting down 15 trees between East End Road and CSB Junction for a 2.66 km Namma Metro line from RV Road to HSR Layout via Marenahalli Road undertaken by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited. As per Section 8 of the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976, citizens can file their objections within 10 days to the DCF, BBMP. Many citizens have already raised their objections to the issue.

“This is just eye wash. BBMP and BMRCL have identified 157 trees on the stretch. There is no mention of what will happen to the rest of them. The tracks should be chosen where trees need not be felled,” said a member of the tree committee, on anonymity.