Railway police nab phone, tap thieves in two operations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A repeat offender was caught redhanded by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Bengaluru when he attempted to stealthily take an iPhone from a passenger as she was boarding her train at the KSR Railway station. In another incident, a thief who stole taps from stationary trains at Baiyappanahalli yard was also caught.

The phone theft took place at the City railway station on November 19 just as the Mysuru-Sholapur train was departing at 7 pm. “The youth had stolen a woman’s handbag the previous day. Our control room staff saw it on CCTV, but he disappeared before we could reach the spot. His picture was widely circulated among railway police,” said a senior RPF cop.

“The next day, our plainclothes personnel took position on Platform 9. Just as a woman was boarding the train, he tried to take away her phone and we caught him in the act,” the cop added. The RPF cops also caught a man who was carrying a bag containing metal taps found inside trains, at the Baiyappanahalli railway yard after a 1-km chase.