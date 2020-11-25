STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Weaving a better tomorrow

Former royals, and celebs like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, are pledging support to a city-based handloom organisation in order to help weavers

Published: 25th November 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Indian weavers creating magic on fabric is no less than a piece of art. While handloom in India, where every region has their own kind of weave, is much loved, the pandemic has, no doubt, been tough on the weaver community. And to help weavers, a city-based handloom organisation -- Madhurya Creation -- has started an initiative called House of Heritage, where they are looking for buyers for weavers’ pending stocks. They are also getting in touch with close to 40 erstwhile Indian royal families to speak about the designs and craftmanship, and these messages will be posted on Madhurya’s Instagram page.

Bharathy Harish, the coordinator of Madhurya Creations, says the situation was dire for weavers. “Many of them reached out to us for work. Just to make ends meet, many started working as construction workers or domestic help.

There are entire weaving villages that have no other means of income,” says Harish. She explains how in the past, during their rule, royal families have been known to be patrons of the weaver community. “They have always supported and promoted handloom in India.

We reached out to them for the same support,” explains Harish, adding that Madhurya works with weavers from several parts of the country, including Kanchipuram, Uppada, Paithan, Chanderi, Maheshwar, Banaras, Kota, Phulia and Ilkal.Urvashi Singh, who hails from the former royal family of Khimsar region of Rajasthan, says weaving and handloom forms an integral part of the country’s heritage.

“It is a matter of pride for every Indian to share their homeland with such distinguished weavers. Given the age of modernisation, we must not only keep our heritage alive but also join initiatives that help it adapt to altered trade and consumer patterns,” says Urvashi.

Padmanabh Singh, the grandson of late Gayatri Devi of the former royal family of Jaipur, says, “I am sure my sister and mother, who take a lot of pride in what they wear, will be elated to don some of these creations, which have been created by some of India’s finest artisans.” 

Not just royal families, Madhurya has been getting support from celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kajal Agarwal too. Take, for instance, Alia’s outfit for a Deepavali shoot, which went viral. The lehenga set was made out of waste fabric.

To make it special, the motifs on it were made by 35 children studying in free schools run by Art of Living. Priyanka too gave a shoutout to small businesses, naming Madhurya as well, on her Instagram, whom she appreciated for the work they are doing. She has been a fan of their work for a long time, even donning a jamdani saree by them while receiving the Padma Shri in 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp