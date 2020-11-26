STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA scam: Roshan Baig shifted to Jayadeva for check-up

The CBI had obtained Baig’s custody to question him in front of jailed founder of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is also currently in CBI custody, said sources.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig

Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Incarcerated former Congress MLA R Roshan Baig was on Wednesday morning shifted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research, after the prison doctor reportedly sought the medical opinion of cardiologists at Jayadeva regarding Baig’s health, sources told TNIE.

“He needs to be medically examined as per the prison doctor’s advice. His stay in hospital depends on his medical condition and the doctor’s advice,” said official sources. Baig suffers from diabetes and hypertension. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday obtained Baig’s custody for three days for custodial interrogation, in the estimated Rs 4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam.

“The CBI may have to wait for Baig’s custody because he is admitted to hospital on health grounds,” the sources added. Baig was arrested on November 22 by the CBI, and remanded in judicial custody by the designated court at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. The CBI had obtained Baig’s custody to question him in front of jailed founder of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is also currently in CBI custody, said sources.

Khan has been in judicial custody since last year, and was remanded in CBI custody till November 27, after the Central agency told the court that his custody was necessary for interrogation. Khan had last year alleged that Baig and some other politicians and officers had cheated him, because of which IMA defaulted on payments to its investors. The CBI had searched Baig’s residence and his son Ruman Baig’s official premises in the City on November 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshan Baig IMA scam
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp