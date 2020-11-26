IMA scam: Roshan Baig shifted to Jayadeva for check-up

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Incarcerated former Congress MLA R Roshan Baig was on Wednesday morning shifted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research, after the prison doctor reportedly sought the medical opinion of cardiologists at Jayadeva regarding Baig’s health, sources told TNIE.

“He needs to be medically examined as per the prison doctor’s advice. His stay in hospital depends on his medical condition and the doctor’s advice,” said official sources. Baig suffers from diabetes and hypertension. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday obtained Baig’s custody for three days for custodial interrogation, in the estimated Rs 4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam.

“The CBI may have to wait for Baig’s custody because he is admitted to hospital on health grounds,” the sources added. Baig was arrested on November 22 by the CBI, and remanded in judicial custody by the designated court at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. The CBI had obtained Baig’s custody to question him in front of jailed founder of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is also currently in CBI custody, said sources.

Khan has been in judicial custody since last year, and was remanded in CBI custody till November 27, after the Central agency told the court that his custody was necessary for interrogation. Khan had last year alleged that Baig and some other politicians and officers had cheated him, because of which IMA defaulted on payments to its investors. The CBI had searched Baig’s residence and his son Ruman Baig’s official premises in the City on November 23.