Will make changes to better BDA, says new chairman Vishwanath

Published: 27th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

A BDA sign

A BDA sign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, the new chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is ready with his list of priorities and has expressed his keenness to transform the organisation. He, assumed charge on Thursday in the presence of outgoing Chairman and Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rakesh Singh and BDA Commissioner H R Mahadeva. 

In a chat with TNIE, Vishwanath said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has given him a free hand and wants him to make BDA a better place. “I am keen on making changes here, for the better,” he added.
He said the BDA needs to be made more people-friendly. “I want to appeal to people to approach me directly in case of any problems or at least send grievance letters. There is no need to go to brokers for it. There are some officials who seek financial gains by colluding with such outsiders. I have asked the BDA commissioner to ensure all agents are barred from the office,” he said.

The city’s Comprehensive Development Plan 2031 is pending for long. “I want to ensure it’s ready within the next one year,” the MLA said.It is crucial to put the PRR project in place. “Farmers wanted a better compensation than what would be handed over as per law. We will give compensation to those who have given land below 2 acres. Those who handed over more than 2 acres will be given the Transfer of Development Rights. Many are ready to accept it, we’ll convince the others also,” he said.

Arkavathy and Kempe Gowda Layouts allottees faced issues like delay in development works and allotment of sites. “I will ensure all these problems are redressed,” he added. He informed that it would take him a month to study the system and begin effecting the required changes. 

