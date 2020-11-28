Bengalureans, get ready to pay new civic cesses

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just citizens who are yet to become financially stable and make ends meet during the pandemic. The state government too, appears to face the same situation. Various government departments are coming up with ways to fund ongoing and future projects. One such scheme is the Bengaluru Urban Transport Fund proposed by the departments of urban development and urban land transport. The fund will be used not just to improve last-mile connectivity as proposed, but also to improve overall urban development work across the state.

“The proposal has been finalised, but there are still some finer details which need to be ironed out before submitting it to the government for approval. The fund will be collected along with the layout plan and development charges while forming layouts. We need not wait for the financial year to commence to levy it, it can be rolled out immediately after the government approves,” sources in the UDD told TNIE.

BBMP has also proposed to collect land transport cess for the improvement of road conditions in the city, which is proposed to be 2%. However the UDD has proposed 1% charge of the layout plan as Bengaluru Urban Transport Fund.

Another senior government official seeking anonymity said that while other districts will pay for one fund, those in Bengaluru will pay for two. The official added that government funding is normally given for big projects like the suburban rail and to city corporations like BBMP, and boards such as the BWSSB and others in the districts. Little funding is given to departments to take up developmental works.

So through the BUTF not just transportation, but also other projects will be addressed, such as lake development and solid waste management. The BBMP is already working on collecting garbage collection charges fee in the form of service charge from citizens from January to manage the waste generated in Bengaluru. The BBMP also already collects beggary cess, library cess, health and solid waste management cess, apart from property taxes.