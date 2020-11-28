Karnataka: Covid mortality among centenarians at 5%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight months into the pandemic the mortality rate among the oldest category of patients - centenarians - is low at 5%. Out of 60 people aged 100 and above afflicted by Covid-19, there were three deaths so far in Karnataka.

The figure is low compared to the 90-99 age group, which saw 11.5% of 1,292 patients passing away due to the disease. This is followed by 9.1% of 11,008 patients in the 80-89 age group, 6.2% of 39,818 patients in the 70-79 age group, and 4% of 88,055 patients in the 60-69 age group succumbing to the virus.

While the positivity rate has been declining and the mortality rate steady since November 14, the recovery rate marginal ly dropped in the last two days. On November 25, the recovery rate was 95.85% and this fell to 95.78% in the next two days.

The active cases growth rate has been on the rise in the last three days, with a percentage increase of 1.12, 1.71 and 0.24, over November 25, 26, and 27 respectively. However, the daily rate of increase in new cases has been below 1% since October 16.

In terms of active cases, the top 5 districts are Bengaluru Urban with 19,083 cases, Mysuru with 593, Dakshina Kannada with 473, Tumakuru with 440 and Bengaluru Rural with 398. It is taking that state 76 days to double Covid cases, a massive jump compared to October 1 when it was taking just 36 days for to double.