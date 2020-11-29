STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Police bust e-matrimony racket who duped people, nab six

The Whitefield police arrested a gang of six Nigerians for allegedly duping people online on the pretext of marriage.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Whitefield police arrested a gang of six Nigerians for allegedly duping people online on the pretext of marriage. The police seized four laptops and 10 mobile phones from them. The accused are Bright Mudakashi, his wife Devain Madukashi, their relatives Emanuel Vasama, John Alex, Ejiju Madukashi and Maria Emanuel Madukashi. 

Bright was running a racket posing as white-collared professionals, and trapped people on marriage portals and social media sites, luring them into a relationship and later duping them. He recently approached a woman private company employee on shaadi.com, introduced himself as Raj Kishore, a civil engineer based in Malaysia, and proposed to marry her.

He used an international SIM card while calling her, to make her believe that he is a resident of Malaysia. He would call and chat with her regularly on WhatsApp and one day he proposed to marry her. On November 2, he sought emergency financial help from the victim to receive a foreign consignment. Believing him, the woman transferred Rs 24.5 lakh into his account.

As soon as Bright received the money, he disconnected the call and switched off his phone. She filed a police complaint, and a special team tracked down the accused to Vipin Garden Extension in New Delhi. 
During the interrogation, the police found that Bright had duped more than 10 people and used different SIM cards every time. He revealed the names of other members in the racket.

