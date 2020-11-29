Bugs join butterflies at new insectarium in Bannerghatta 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the most popular attractions in Bengaluru, the Butterfly Park at Bannerghatta Biological Park, will soon get more wings. The zoo management is now working on creating an insectarium, which will offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about insects.

By January, visitors will be able to not just experience butterflies fluttering around, but also look at the lifecycle of species such as moths, centipedes and millipedes. But these species will be visible in a closed environment, rather than a dome-like structure housing the butterflies. Just like butterflies, the insects too are being bred in closed habitats to ensure their safety and to let them adjust to their new home.

The species being housed at the butterfly park are those found in Bannerghatta National Park itself. BBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh told TNSE that they are breeding moths, mantises, centipedes, millipedes and even scorpions. A separate space is being created in the museum area for the insectarium. A separate dark, environment is being created for nocturnal moths.

Butterfly park staff said that they have introduced Oleander Hawk Moth, Grass Mantis, Ootheca Mantis, Praying Mantis and Death’s-Head Hawkmoth. “The lifecycle of moths, centipedes, millipedes and scorpions has caught the attention of many visitors, especially children.

For instance, female scorpions carry their young on their back, which gradually eat up their mother for survival, which is an interesting learning for children,” an official said. “We are also introducing Common Evening Brown Butterfly, which lays eggs in grass, and is active after 3 pm, along with the Common Bush Brown Butterfly, which eats fruits, rather than on nectar from flowers,” another official added.