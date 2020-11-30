STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's Okalipuram underbridge leaks plugged

After many plaints from motorists; expert team from Nagpur fixes issue in 6 days

Published: 30th November 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

The road underbridge near the second entry to KSR Railway Station.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After repeated complaints from commuters about water leaking from two road underbridges (RUBs) near the KSR Bengaluru City railway station, the problem has finally been redressed. After six days of work, a team from Nagpur plugged all the leaks in the underbridges near the second entry on Saturday using special material. 

People who commute between Majestic and Rajaji Nagar use these RUBs which are part of the much delayed eight-lane Rs 103-crore signal-free Okkalipuram corridor project jointly taken up by BBMP and the Railways. Senior Divisional Engineer (East), Co-ordination, Bengaluru Railway Division, H Satyajeet told TNIE, “We brought a team of four experts from Nagpur to plug the leaks.

Work in progress at the underbridge

A concrete canvas was laid on the entire portion which will ensure nothing can seep through any more. The team used geo-synthetic material to carry out the job.” Asked why it took so long, despite numerous complaints, the official said, “We had to set up road blocks and this is a very busy section. It took us three days to rectify issues in one underbridge and another three days for the second one.” Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma said,

“We are trying to ensure that any inconvenience caused to the public is taken care of.” The foundation stone for the 660-metre corridor connecting Rajajinagar-Old Mysore Road junction with Fountain Circle (Khoday Circle) was laid in December 2012 with a March 2014 deadline. Numerous problems have been encountered over the years and even the March 2020 deadline was missed. 

Work on two more RUBs are yet to start as mammoth power cables have come in the way and need to be shifted, said a senior official. “We have submitted letters to the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. It will take us anywhere between 9 and 12 months after the cables are removed to put the other two RUBs in place.”

