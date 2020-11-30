STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSPCB starts real-time tracking of effluent flow

There are seven CETPs in the city which cater to small industries that do not have the space to house their own plants, or can’t afford the technology. 

Published: 30th November 2020 04:11 AM

Real-time monitoring will aid in ensuring effluents are sent to the treament plants on time. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has set up a real-time monitoring system to ensure proper discharge of effluents from small industries to Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the city. There are seven CETPs in the city which cater to small industries that do not have the space to house their own plants, or can’t afford the technology. 

Vijayakumar Gogi, chairman, KSPCB, told The New Indian Express, “This has been done to ensure pollutants are discharged effectively. We started it last month and officials are keeping track of it online.” 

Doddababallapura, KG Halli, Kengeri, Kumbalgod and Tumukuru Road are some areas where CEFPs are set up. “Since all data is available online now, we can track whether firms are sending across discharged effluents or not,” Gogi said. 

 A senior official said, “The quantity of effluents from each factory and timings are sent to us. The quality of the untreated water and the output post treatment can also be tracked.” He added, “GPS trackers have been fixed on to tankers bringing effluents from factories for better tracking.

” KSPCB is also in the process of developing an app to put all relevant information out in the public domain. It will be available on Google Play Store, the official said. “This will allow the public and staffers to interact with us,” he added.

