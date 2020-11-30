STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay hike for BASE lecturers

The lecturers at present are on a UGC pay scale, and the university hopes to get good lecturers with this hike in pay.

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The teaching staff of the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University will soon get pay on par with the pay scale of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR). This was decided by the governing council of the institute at its recent meeting.

A source privy to the development told TNIE that such a proposal was made earlier. This time, the council has decided to place the recommendation before the government for approval. The lecturers at present are on a UGC pay scale, and the university hopes to get good lecturers with this hike in pay.

While UGC professors earn Rs 2,97,352 per month, those teaching at IGIDR earn Rs 3,05,376. Associate professors under the UGC scale get Rs 1,79,304 per month and those under IGIDR earn Rs 1,90,456.

The council also pushed for steps to be taken at the earliest for the appointment of new faculty members.
During the 9th meeting of the managing committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, it was decided that Ambedkar’s statue will be installed at the institute.

The council is also trying to inaugurate their new campus at Nagarabhavi on Ambedkar Jayanti and plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

