STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Spider-Man: Needs extra miles?

The realism of the graphics in present-day New York city, relatable side missions, and dialogues that spoke to current situations made the story compellingly authentic.

Published: 30th November 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Spider-man Miles Morales is the sequel to Marvel Spider-Man game, which released as a PlayStation exclusive. MM’s release coincided with the launch of the new-generation PlayStation console — the PS5. It is, however, a small game. In an era where games are demanding more of our time tomake them indispensable parts of our routine (Assassins’ Creed Valhalla which also released this week takes over60 hours for an average run), Spider-man was refreshing. In the sense that it left us wanting more. 

The story features Miles Morales: a kid in school who finds himself with spider-powers, more potent than the “Original” Spider-man. His friends are scientific geniuses in high school, solving big-world problems in minutes, seemingly. The realism of the graphics in present-day New York city, relatable side missions, and dialogues that spoke to current situations made the story compellingly authentic.

I had to convince myself that it was just fiction, and that these genius kids would not make all our jobs redundant in the next decade. The game is enjoyable, even more so than the previous edition. Miles’ web shooter options include holograph fighters this time. MM also introduces  the venom attacks. The spider-kid’s powers allow him to charge-up energy and release it in blasts of electricity.

The venom punches and jumps allow him to attack the new enemies from ‘the Underground’ who carry more advanced tech than the Sable mercenaries in the previous release. The combat feels more fluid. The venom attack options are enabled right at the beginning, compelling us to engage regularly in confrontation.

This puts us in a dilemma — because the stealth options are equally delightful. Miles has a ‘camouflage’ power which turns him invisible to enemies for limited time. This means that enemy territories can be conquered in stealth.

The rewards system in MM is also simpler than the previous edition, making upgrades less complex.The side mission completion unlocks the more powerful suits, and cheap web upgrades leave you with a token surplus.This simplicity comes at a price — time — the most critiqued aspect of the game. While the game has made no major updates to the general environment, the full version (for the price paid) is not accompanied by a commensurate amount of main mission gameplay.

However, this is a subjective contention. Old fans like me, are satisfied with infinite swinging broken by occasional combat, even if it means repeating missions. Instead of rating this game, I will promise to not destroy spider webs for a few months — out of respect. 

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiderMan Miles Morales
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp