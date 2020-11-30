STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

You can now top up smart cards at Bangalore Metro station

In a relief for commuters, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now permitting topping up of cards inside Metro stations, using debit or credit cards.

Published: 30th November 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Metro smart cards

Metro smart cards

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a relief for commuters, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now permitting topping up of cards inside Metro stations, using debit or credit cards. Tokens are still not being issued. Commuters had numerous complaints as only online or mobile app top-up was permitted for smart cards, after train operations resumed on September 7.

The restriction was in place to prevent crowding at Metro stations to top up cards, and thereby reduce the spread of Covid-19 infection. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “We started permitting top-up of travel cards using debit and credit cards at stations, around 10 days ago.

Cash is not accepted and tokens for one-time travel are not being issued.” BMRCL Executive Director A S Shankar said, “This facility was launched on November 18.

However, we prefer the public using mobile app or online facility to top up as it would be contactless. Commuters can avoid standing in a queue.” Metro authorities are also working on introducing other options to top up smart cards, which could take eight to ten days to operationalise, he added.

“We are planning to allow the Bank of India Static QR code for top-up as it would be faster. Payment through PhonePe and PayTM apps are also in the pipeline,” Seth said. 

The Metro now has a daily average occupancy of one-eighth of its pre-March ridership. The lack of easy top-up facilities is cited as one of the reasons why the public does not want to use the Metro. A lack of publicity for this new facility has left many in the dark about it.

Dr Shashidhar, who commutes on the Metro four days a week, from Srirampura to his workplace on RV Road, said, “I used my debit card to recharge my smart card recently. I tried using the Namma Metro app, but it failed. Not many know that this facility has been launched at stations.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro smart cards
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp