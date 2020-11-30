You can now top up smart cards at Bangalore Metro station

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a relief for commuters, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now permitting topping up of cards inside Metro stations, using debit or credit cards. Tokens are still not being issued. Commuters had numerous complaints as only online or mobile app top-up was permitted for smart cards, after train operations resumed on September 7.

The restriction was in place to prevent crowding at Metro stations to top up cards, and thereby reduce the spread of Covid-19 infection. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “We started permitting top-up of travel cards using debit and credit cards at stations, around 10 days ago.

Cash is not accepted and tokens for one-time travel are not being issued.” BMRCL Executive Director A S Shankar said, “This facility was launched on November 18.

However, we prefer the public using mobile app or online facility to top up as it would be contactless. Commuters can avoid standing in a queue.” Metro authorities are also working on introducing other options to top up smart cards, which could take eight to ten days to operationalise, he added.

“We are planning to allow the Bank of India Static QR code for top-up as it would be faster. Payment through PhonePe and PayTM apps are also in the pipeline,” Seth said.

The Metro now has a daily average occupancy of one-eighth of its pre-March ridership. The lack of easy top-up facilities is cited as one of the reasons why the public does not want to use the Metro. A lack of publicity for this new facility has left many in the dark about it.

Dr Shashidhar, who commutes on the Metro four days a week, from Srirampura to his workplace on RV Road, said, “I used my debit card to recharge my smart card recently. I tried using the Namma Metro app, but it failed. Not many know that this facility has been launched at stations.”