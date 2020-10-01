STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A month on, govt’s contract tracing app has few takers

The contact tracing app introduced by the government over a month ago has so far seen only 3,000 downloads.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The contact tracing app introduced by the government over a month ago has so far seen only 3,000 downloads. Citizens could declare themselves as contacts of Covid-19 patients via the app or the infected could list their relatives as their contacts.The app was launched after multiple incidents of primary and secondary contacts of Covid-positive patients not revealing their identities due to the fear of being tested and made to quarantine. 

Munish Moudgil, Incharge Of State War Room and who introduced the app, said, “Anybody who is aware of the contacts of Covid-19 patients can give their details and we will verify them from our end and proceed with quarantining and testing them. There are people who do not want to reveal their identity. They will be anonymous, thanks to the app.”Until Tuesday, the state recorded 2,16,122 cases under investigation which means that health department and BBMP are still in the process of tracing the history.

Moudgil said that early contact tracing is important as it will help in curbing the spread of Covid-19. “Not revealing their contacts after testing positive leads to a huge source of infection. And not wearing a mask and not maintaining social distancing are also reasons. People need to be aware and reveal their contacts to the authorities to curb the spread.”

 How to use the app
After downloading the app, citizens can feed the patient’s SRF ID or mobile number, and list themselves as primary or secondary contacts. In case they don’t know the patient’s SRF ID, citizens can manually feed the patient’s name and other details into the app.There is also an option to geo-tag addresses, making it easy for officials to conduct contact tracing. After this, the backend team at the war room will ascertain if the data provided by app-users is accurate or not, before further action is taken.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp