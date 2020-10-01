STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After 16 months, nearly 40K still await BMRCL jobs

Aspirants run from pillar to post, and on social media, appeal to authorities for remedy

Published: 01st October 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

BMRCL (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been 16 months since 39,330 aspirants wrote exams for 174 vacancies in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for its Phase-II, but there is no word on their appointments yet. This is despite their marks being made public already. The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) conducted separate exams for three cadres in February 2019 — 21 junior engineer vacancies, 19 section engineers and 134 maintainers. While 18,530 aspirants appeared for maintainers’ posts, 11, 300 opted for SE and 9,500 for JE.  

Candidates have been waiting for months to know their fate. One of them who figured among the toppers told TNIE, “I have scored high marks and deserve to have a job now. Thousands of us are hoping and praying that BMRCL announces our appointments. Our marks are still available on the KEA website. Why is it taking them so long to make the selections?” he asked.

He informed they had made repeated requests to the BMRCL in this connection. “We also met the Chief Secretary last year and asked him to help us out. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah too had highlighted our plight to the BMRCL. Unfortunately, nothing has changed,” the candidate added.    Another candidate said BMRCL isn’t responding to any of their calls and messages. “At least earlier, they used to keep assuring us that it will happen soon. Now, no one responds at all.” 

With the pandemic ravaging job opportunities across the country, aspirants who have done well in the exams are eagerly waiting to get a call. “It was a recruitment call only for Kannadigas. Many have left the state in search of opportunities elsewhere but I and my friends are desperate to join BMRCL,” another aspirant said. “The first stretch of Phase-II is scheduled to open in November. Why aren’t they hiring now?” he asked. Candidates have been flooding Twitter with posts tagging every top official and minister, but their fate still remains undecided. BMRCL MD Ajay Seth and Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan reserved their comments on the issue.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRCL jobs
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp