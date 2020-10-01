After 16 months, nearly 40K still await BMRCL jobs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been 16 months since 39,330 aspirants wrote exams for 174 vacancies in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for its Phase-II, but there is no word on their appointments yet. This is despite their marks being made public already. The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) conducted separate exams for three cadres in February 2019 — 21 junior engineer vacancies, 19 section engineers and 134 maintainers. While 18,530 aspirants appeared for maintainers’ posts, 11, 300 opted for SE and 9,500 for JE.

Candidates have been waiting for months to know their fate. One of them who figured among the toppers told TNIE, “I have scored high marks and deserve to have a job now. Thousands of us are hoping and praying that BMRCL announces our appointments. Our marks are still available on the KEA website. Why is it taking them so long to make the selections?” he asked.

He informed they had made repeated requests to the BMRCL in this connection. “We also met the Chief Secretary last year and asked him to help us out. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah too had highlighted our plight to the BMRCL. Unfortunately, nothing has changed,” the candidate added. Another candidate said BMRCL isn’t responding to any of their calls and messages. “At least earlier, they used to keep assuring us that it will happen soon. Now, no one responds at all.”

With the pandemic ravaging job opportunities across the country, aspirants who have done well in the exams are eagerly waiting to get a call. “It was a recruitment call only for Kannadigas. Many have left the state in search of opportunities elsewhere but I and my friends are desperate to join BMRCL,” another aspirant said. “The first stretch of Phase-II is scheduled to open in November. Why aren’t they hiring now?” he asked. Candidates have been flooding Twitter with posts tagging every top official and minister, but their fate still remains undecided. BMRCL MD Ajay Seth and Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan reserved their comments on the issue.