Cuppa joe, reimagined

This Coffee Day, give your faithful morning sidekick a makeover with these easy-to-make dessert and beverage recipes 

Published: 01st October 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exams, late night assignments, early morning presentations... If there’s one thing these trying times have in common, it’s a steaming hot cup of coffee. Light, dark, black, strong, filter - there’s coffee for everyone and every situation. This International Coffee Day (October 1), enjoy your coffee in a new avatar with these quick and easy recipes, all involving ingredients readily available in your pantry. 

Frozen Coffee Malai
Ingredients:
Full cream milk: 150 gm
Heavy cream: 150 gm
Sugar: 30 gm
Cake rusk: 4 
Cardamom pods: 4
Espresso:  double shot or 25 gm coffee powder
Coffee caramel: 20 ml 
Mint leaf: to garnish

Method: 
In a heavy bottomed pan, add milk, cream, sugar, and cardamom pods
Keep stirring till it boils, add sugar and coffee
Add 3 pieces of cake rusk and let them disintegrate
Cook till it further reduces to around 50 per cent
Take it off the heat, cool and pass through a sieve
Fill half of the serving bowl with the mixture, wrap it and place in fridge for two hours
Check the consistency, it should wobble
Finish by placing the cake rusk, cake crumb and coffee caramel. 
Add the mint leaf before serving 
Recipe courtesy: Tarun Sibal, chef, Street Storyss

Expresso Martini
Ingredients:
Vodka: 60 ml
Coffee liqueur: 15 ml
Expresso shot: 10 ml
Vanilla syrup: 5 ml
Roasted coffee flakes: To garnish 

Method: 
Add vodka, coffee liqueur, expresso shot and vanilla syrup in the shaker 
Mix in some ice cubes. Shake for a few minutes
Pour the mixture from shaker into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with roasted coffee flakes 
Recipe courtesy: Priyank, chef, Shiro 

Coffee coconut popsicle
Ingredients: 
Full fat coconut milk/heavy cream: 1 cup
Brown sugar/pitted dates: 6 
Coffee decoction: 60ml
Vanilla extract: 1/2 tbsp
Salt: a pinch 

Method: 
– Blend everything together in a blender until smooth 
– Tap the blender on the counter to reduce the amount of large bubbles 
– Taste and add more coffee decoction for a stronger coffee flavor or another date or two for sweeter flavour 
– Pour mixture into popsicle molds. Freeze until firm.
Recipe courtesy: Anirudh Sharma, co-founder, Third Wave Coffee Roasters

Kodagu Filter Coffee Ice Cream

Ingredients:
Cream: 4 cups
Panna base: 1 tbsp
Milk: 1 cup
Glucose: 1 tsp
Filter coffee decoction: 2 tbsp
Milk powder: 1 tbsp     

Method
-Heat cream, panna base, milk, glucose and milk powder in a saucepan
-Take it down to room temperature
-Put the mixture into an ice cream machine and start churning it
-Churn for 2-3 minutes and then add cooled down coffee decoction into the mixture 
-Start churning it again and wait till it turns into desired consistency
-Deep freeze the mixture overnight. Serve chilled. 
Recipe courtesy:  Abhinav Singh, Sous Chef Pastry, Conrad Bengaluru 
 

