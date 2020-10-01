Cuppa joe, reimagined

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exams, late night assignments, early morning presentations... If there’s one thing these trying times have in common, it’s a steaming hot cup of coffee. Light, dark, black, strong, filter - there’s coffee for everyone and every situation. This International Coffee Day (October 1), enjoy your coffee in a new avatar with these quick and easy recipes, all involving ingredients readily available in your pantry.

Frozen Coffee Malai

Ingredients:

Full cream milk: 150 gm

Heavy cream: 150 gm

Sugar: 30 gm

Cake rusk: 4

Cardamom pods: 4

Espresso: double shot or 25 gm coffee powder

Coffee caramel: 20 ml

Mint leaf: to garnish

Method:

In a heavy bottomed pan, add milk, cream, sugar, and cardamom pods

Keep stirring till it boils, add sugar and coffee

Add 3 pieces of cake rusk and let them disintegrate

Cook till it further reduces to around 50 per cent

Take it off the heat, cool and pass through a sieve

Fill half of the serving bowl with the mixture, wrap it and place in fridge for two hours

Check the consistency, it should wobble

Finish by placing the cake rusk, cake crumb and coffee caramel.

Add the mint leaf before serving

Recipe courtesy: Tarun Sibal, chef, Street Storyss

Expresso Martini

Ingredients:

Vodka: 60 ml

Coffee liqueur: 15 ml

Expresso shot: 10 ml

Vanilla syrup: 5 ml

Roasted coffee flakes: To garnish

Method:

Add vodka, coffee liqueur, expresso shot and vanilla syrup in the shaker

Mix in some ice cubes. Shake for a few minutes

Pour the mixture from shaker into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with roasted coffee flakes

Recipe courtesy: Priyank, chef, Shiro

Coffee coconut popsicle

Ingredients:

Full fat coconut milk/heavy cream: 1 cup

Brown sugar/pitted dates: 6

Coffee decoction: 60ml

Vanilla extract: 1/2 tbsp

Salt: a pinch

Method:

– Blend everything together in a blender until smooth

– Tap the blender on the counter to reduce the amount of large bubbles

– Taste and add more coffee decoction for a stronger coffee flavor or another date or two for sweeter flavour

– Pour mixture into popsicle molds. Freeze until firm.

Recipe courtesy: Anirudh Sharma, co-founder, Third Wave Coffee Roasters

Kodagu Filter Coffee Ice Cream

Ingredients:

Cream: 4 cups

Panna base: 1 tbsp

Milk: 1 cup

Glucose: 1 tsp

Filter coffee decoction: 2 tbsp

Milk powder: 1 tbsp

Method

-Heat cream, panna base, milk, glucose and milk powder in a saucepan

-Take it down to room temperature

-Put the mixture into an ice cream machine and start churning it

-Churn for 2-3 minutes and then add cooled down coffee decoction into the mixture

-Start churning it again and wait till it turns into desired consistency

-Deep freeze the mixture overnight. Serve chilled.

Recipe courtesy: Abhinav Singh, Sous Chef Pastry, Conrad Bengaluru

