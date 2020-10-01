STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Designing change, one stitch at a time

By Sarayu Hegde
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fashion, as we know it, is one of the most influential industries in the world. And when brands not only make top quality products but also come full circle and give back to the community through their choices, they become good influencers of fashion.

Kulsum Shadab Wahab, based in Bengaluru, is a philanthropist recognised by Chime for Change, a global campaign founded by Gucci, which features 25 women activists from around the world working to advance gender equality.

Ara Lumiere X Dhruv Kapoor bucket hat collection

A true fashion enthusiast, she believes in altering the perception of high fashion through inclusivity. Ara Lumiere, an initiative by her Hothur Foundation, works with acid attack survivors in making avant-garde head gears. Worn by the likes of pop star Katy Perry, Ara Lumiere’s head gears have won many international awards. They have also collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation to create awareness on skin banking.

The spring summer ’21 edition of Ara Lumiere, in collaboration with ace designer Dhruv Kapoor (Ara Lumiere X Dhruv Kapoor), which was made out of diligence, love and hope by the survivors, was recently unveiled at the first-ever digital Milan Fashion Week.

Showcased through a short film, the gender neutral collection features embroidered bucket hats in sheer organzas and taffetas, handcrafted and hand embroidered by the brave acid attack survivors. All proceeds have gone into the rehabilitation of the survivors, where fashion has acted as a powerful tool in empowering these women. 

The government’s leather ban in 2015 destroyed jobs for leather work artisans, mainly from marginalised communities. A fight for justice against caste and ostracised communities got artist-activist Sudheer Rajbhar to develop a new recycled material – one that is made from waste but close to leather in its texture and durability – to celebrate and conserve crafts from a banned industry. This is how Mumbai-based Chamar Studio was conceived.

Says Rajbhar, “Chamar was once used as a slur and we have tried to end that. Our brand’s promoters in Germany, the USA and France tell us the name sounds like a mix of ‘Chanel’ and ‘Shalimar’ and associate it with luxury.” These bags, which come in striking bold colours, are high on functionality, design and skilled craftsmanship and proudly stand at par with any global luxury brand. These timeless pieces are waterproof, cruelty free and vegan as well. 

Brands with a cause make us believe that fashion can be something bigger, more than just a style statement. Along with creating high quality products that are recognised globally, fashion also puts out good into the world. Whether it is supporting a cause or sourcing sustainable material, these brands are definitely the game changers of fashion today. (The writer is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)

