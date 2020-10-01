STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eat at a restaurant, buy the needy a free meal

Each time you treat yourself to a meal at a restaurant, spend a little more to donate another meal for the needy. 

Published: 01st October 2020 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Each time you treat yourself to a meal at a restaurant, spend a little more to donate another meal for the needy. The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association is launching the ‘Sanchigondu.. a morsel for the hungry’ campaign, which asks diners to buy a meal for the needy. All they have to do is buy a token, drop it in a dedicated box, which will be used to pay for that meal.

“During this pandemic, many people have lost their jobs, especially daily wage workers and many are left penniless and shelterless, so the association has come up with this concept where diners can also help,” said a hotelier.

The association’s secretary Virendra Kamath told TNIE that already 29 prime city hotels and restaurants have tied up with the campaign, which will be launched on October 2.

“Initially, it will be done on a pilot basis for two months, and based on the citizens’ feedback, changes will be incorporated and gradually it will be spread to 300 hotels and restaurants across the city and then the state,” he said. 

