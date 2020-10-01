In a first, K-Rera orders builder not to issue sale deeds

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-Rera) has directed Jain Heights not to execute or register sale deeds till all amenities for at Jain Heights East Parade are functional, and until requisite clearances are obtained.In a first, K- Rera issued the orders following a complaint filed by residents of Jain Heights East Parade in Kaggadasapura and Vibhutipura villages, alleging that the builder had not provided basic facilities and Bescom electricity supply provided at commercial rates. They also said they faced threat from power cuts.

On December 23, 2019, K- Rera issued orders directing the builder not to disconnect power. On September 8 it orally ordered the builder not to issue sale deeds and issued a written order on September 30 to that effect, after petitioners pointed that nothing was done. K-Rera also noted that the respondents did not appear before it and did not file a statement of objections.

At the hearing, K- Rera directed the builder not to execute any sale deed for apartments until permanent Bescom and BWSSB connections were obtained along with Occupancy Certificate. The complainants apprised K- Rera that the project is unfinished and approvals for fire safety, lift installation, and water treatment plant were not obtained.

“We are 200 families staying in the apartments using 250 KV power at commercial rates. We are paying for DG sets and diesel also for power. We have filed FIRs against the builder for the harassment we are facing. With the commercial power supply and disruptions, there were near-fatal accidents by people using the lift,” said Kundhavi R, treasurer of Jain Heights East Parade Buyers Welfare Association.

Kishor Jain, managing director of Jain Heights and Credai president, said he was not aware of the new hearing. As per the earlier order, work on permanent power supply is on. He said that they had applied for occupancy certificate and that it would be obtained in six months. Also work on getting other clearances was an ongoing exercise.