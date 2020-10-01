STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, K-Rera orders builder not to issue sale deeds

On December 23, 2019, K- Rera issued orders directing the builder not to disconnect power.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Apartment building used for representational purposes.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-Rera) has directed Jain Heights not to execute or register sale deeds till all amenities for at Jain Heights East Parade are functional, and until requisite clearances are obtained.In a first, K- Rera issued the orders following a complaint filed by residents of Jain Heights East Parade in Kaggadasapura and Vibhutipura villages, alleging that the builder had not provided basic facilities and Bescom electricity supply provided at commercial rates. They also said they faced threat from power cuts. 

On December 23, 2019, K- Rera issued orders directing the builder not to disconnect power. On September 8 it orally ordered the builder not to issue sale deeds and issued a written order on September 30 to that effect, after petitioners pointed that nothing was done. K-Rera also noted that the respondents did not appear before it and did not file a statement of objections.

At the hearing, K- Rera directed the builder not to execute any sale deed for apartments until permanent Bescom and BWSSB connections were obtained along with Occupancy Certificate. The complainants apprised K- Rera that the project is unfinished and approvals for fire safety, lift installation, and water treatment plant were not obtained.

“We are 200 families staying in the apartments using 250 KV power at commercial rates. We are paying for DG sets and diesel also for power. We have filed FIRs against the builder for the harassment we are facing. With the commercial power supply and disruptions, there were near-fatal accidents by people using the lift,” said Kundhavi R, treasurer of Jain Heights East Parade Buyers Welfare Association.

Kishor Jain, managing director of Jain Heights and Credai president, said he was not aware of the new hearing. As per the earlier order, work on permanent power supply is on. He said that they had applied for occupancy certificate and that it would be obtained in six months. Also work on getting other clearances was an ongoing exercise.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp