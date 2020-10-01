STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask up! Fine up to Rs 1k in cities, Rs 500 in villages

To crack down on people not wearing masks, the government hiked the penalty to Rs 1,000, and said strict action will be taken against organisers who allow more than 50 people at events.  

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus sit spaced apart as they watch the film 'Dolittle' at a movie theater in Beijing, Friday, July 24, 2020.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To crack down on people not wearing masks, the government hiked the penalty to Rs 1,000, and said strict action will be taken against organisers who allow more than 50 people at events.    The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Wednesday, where senior officers gave their suggestions. “The penalty for not wearing a mask in public places has been hiked to Rs 1,000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Those not fully covering their noses and mouths with masks will be fined, and the official directive on penalties will be out on Thursday after discussions with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Not more than 50 persons will be allowed to attend any function, he said, adding that even markets and malls cannot have more than five people in a group. “A distance of 6 feet must be maintained between people in the group, or a fine will be imposed on the owner of the organisation or shop. Buses should operate with 50 per cent capacity and conductors should only allow those wearing masks,” said Sudhakar.

