Bannerghatta welcomes third zebra foal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A healthy female zebra foal was born at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park on September 27, to parents Kaveri and Bharath, both aged about six years. Zebra mares usually give birth at night after about 10 minutes of labour. Park veterinarian doctors said both mother and foal are healthy. Still unnamed, the foal is the third to be born at the Park since zebra enclosures were set up at the Park in 2016.