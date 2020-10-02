Hypertension treatment protocol launched by B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative for Chikkamagaluru and Raichur districts, which will be later be implemented across the State.Developed by the State Non-Communicable Diseases Cell the protocol includes prescribing three drugs in six steps which are long-acting, affordable, available in good quality.

“Protocol-based management will indirectly help in drug logistics by better forecasting and ensuring regular supply of medicines at public health facilities. This initiative will be implemented at all levels of care from medical colleges to health and wellness centres. To support the state government, the WHO country office has provided a state cardiovascular health officer and ICMR has approved two senior treatment supervisors,” according to a release.

Health workers will be trained to perform tasks traditionally undertaken by doctors allowing expansion of care. As part of International Day of Older Persons, Sriramulu also felicitated elderly people who recovered from Covid-19, and organizations working for geriatric health.