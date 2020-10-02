STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three nabbed for peddling drugs, cops rewarded

The  North Division police have arrested three men, including the disc jockey at a pub, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  North Division police have arrested three men, including the disc jockey at a pub, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city. Karthik (31), Vikki alias Drugs Vikas (21), and Prem Kumar (23) were arrested by the Srirampura police on Wednesday. In total, 40 kg of marijuana and an autorickshaw and two two-wheelers were seized from them. A senior police officer said that following a tipoff, the police team started trailing the trio around 5.30 pm as they were heading towards Malleshwaram from Yeshwantpur.

The accused were transporting the contraband in an auto with two of them following on two bikes. Near Aiyappa Swami temple, the police team intercepted the auto and the bikes. Prime accused Karthik is a salesperson at a store, and was earlier arrested by the Rajajinagar police in 2019. His associate Vikki is a DJ in a pub in Koramangala, and also a part-time delivery boy with an online e-commerce company.

The officer said that the duo were in contact with inter-state drug peddlers and had been smuggling the drugs from Odisha through trains. They had regular customers who used to come to the pub to score and also sell online. Sometimes, Vikki used to deliver the drugs while working as a delivery boy. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for the police team.

