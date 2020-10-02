STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Used railway sleepers inject life into Bidadi goods shed

A total of 8,000 disposable railway sleepers have been put to good use by the Bengaluru Railway Division by building a goods shed out of them, from scratch, within a month at Bidadi.

The Bidadi railway yard has been transformed with disposable railway sleepers 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 8,000 disposable railway sleepers have been put to good use by the Bengaluru Railway Division by building a goods shed out of them, from scratch, within a month at Bidadi. This will help all loading and unloading activities at the yard, and in particular, also boost gypsum trade between the Chennai Port and Bidadi.Thousands of sleepers are released by the Railways annually, as new ones are laid when tracks are renewed. This is the third such goods shed being constructed in the division utilising used sleepers, with the previous ones being at Nelamangala and Penekonda.

Terming the new goods shed a classic example of sustainable development, Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru) A K Verma said, “The Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers have been utilised to develop a 360-metre unloading platform, which has been done on the request of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway.”

The three goods sheds have been developed from scratch utilising 30,000 released sleepers, he added. Sleepers are sturdy and can withstand great load, making them an ideal material to develop roads or any surfaces likely to carry much weight

.Saint Gobain has a huge manufacturing facility at Bidadi. “Gypsum from Chennai Port can be transported here. There is a potential of loading of 2,00,000 metric tonnes per year,” he said, adding, “We got rich dividends in the form of substantial increase in NMG loading and first-ever Roll On-Roll Off service of South Western Railway.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A N Krishna Reddy said, “Usage of sleepers is cost-effective. Being M55 PSC, the surface can withstand the movement of heavy machinery and loaded lorries. It has saved us much transportation cost.”The goods shed surface improvement was planned for a 600 metre x 15 metre area. In the first phase, 390 metre  x 15 metre area has been readied.
 

