Bengaluru to have more bicycle tracks

BENGALURU: Five kilometres of roads in Bengaluru will, in a month, get cycle tracks under the Area Based Development component of the Bengaluru Smart City project Special Commissioner (Estates) Hephsiba Rani Korlapati has said.

She told TNIE that construction on the roads identified for the project - Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, Minsk Square and T Chowdaiah Road - is underway, and that they are being developed under the TenderSURE.

One side of the road will be pedestrian-friendly, and will have a cycle track and carriageway. By the end of the year, about 45-50km of stretches of roads in Bengaluru will have cycle tracks. She said that the aim was to create cycle tracks in Central Bengaluru’s ABD area and provide seamless connectivity for cyclists.