‘Economic growth doesn’t have to come at cost of ecological damage’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Nothing is more distressing than witnessing the decline of something you love. Famed as the garden city, Bengaluru was a home like no other – the beauty and serenity of this place was truly unparalleled. Sadly, over the years, the garbage menace has made the city simply unrecognisable.As one of the pioneers of the poultry farming industry in India, we can tell that economic growth doesn’t have to come at the cost of irreparable ecological damage.

In no way does Bengaluru’s development demand makeshift ways of managing waste. What the city needs is sustainable waste management practices. We have witnessed the paybacks of keeping our environmental footprint almost negligible. Adopting strategic solutions for dealing with the waste generated in our modern processing plant has been a sound business decision.

Firstly, we do not process chicken in our retail shops, but only at our processing plant. At the plant, we have invested in an effluent water treatment process to ensure that all the water used through the day can be recycled for agricultural purposes later. Secondly, the solid waste that is generated at our processing plant is upscaled to produce fodder for our poultry farm by a third-party company that manufactures high-quality, poultry-protein meal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an eye-opener in many ways - particularly, in terms of reinstating the importance of hygiene, health and safety in our daily lives. Now is the time to address the ubiquitous problem that has been plaguing Bengaluru for a very long time. Let’s stop dumping wastes irresponsibly. Let’s commit to developing Bengaluru into an eco-friendly city. The garden city.

Solution: There is no excuse for meat businesses or players in other industries to dump their waste in the landfills, waterbeds, or any parts of the city that ultimately block the sewage system. As a society, we need to be more responsible and prudent in our approach towards waste management. These pollutants pose major groundwater quality risks as well as serious health hazards not just for us, but also for future generations. Is this the legacy we wish to leave behind?