STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Economic growth doesn’t have to come at cost of ecological damage’ 

Nothing is more distressing than witnessing the decline of something you love.

Published: 03rd October 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Pasuparthy  CEO and founder, Nandu’s

Narendra Pasuparthy  CEO and founder, Nandu’s

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Nothing is more distressing than witnessing the decline of something you love. Famed as the garden city, Bengaluru was a home like no other – the beauty and serenity of this place was truly unparalleled. Sadly, over the years, the garbage menace has made the city simply unrecognisable.As one of the pioneers of the poultry farming industry in India, we can tell that economic growth doesn’t have to come at the cost of irreparable ecological damage.

In no way does Bengaluru’s development demand makeshift ways of managing waste. What the city needs is sustainable waste management practices. We have witnessed the paybacks of keeping our environmental footprint almost negligible. Adopting strategic solutions for dealing with the waste generated in our modern processing plant has been a sound business decision. 

Firstly, we do not process chicken in our retail shops, but only at our processing plant. At the plant, we have invested in an effluent water treatment process to ensure that all the water used through the day can be recycled for agricultural purposes later. Secondly, the solid waste that is generated at our processing plant is upscaled to produce fodder for our poultry farm by a third-party company that manufactures high-quality, poultry-protein meal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an eye-opener in many ways - particularly, in terms of reinstating the importance of hygiene, health and safety in our daily lives. Now is the time to address the ubiquitous problem that has been plaguing Bengaluru for a very long time. Let’s stop dumping wastes irresponsibly. Let’s commit to developing Bengaluru into an eco-friendly city. The garden city. 

Solution: There is no excuse for meat businesses or players in other industries to dump their waste in the landfills, waterbeds, or any parts of the city that ultimately block the sewage system. As a society, we need to be more responsible and prudent in our approach towards waste management. These pollutants pose major groundwater quality risks as well as serious health hazards not just for us, but also for future generations. Is this the legacy we wish to leave behind?

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp